O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $188,000 in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,829 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1,640.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,329 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 32,357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BVN opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $18.84.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $277.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BVN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

