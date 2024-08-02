O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $228,000 in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter worth $168,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Envestnet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.15 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

Envestnet Stock Down 0.1 %

Envestnet stock opened at $61.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $73.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.85. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $324.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

