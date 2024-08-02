O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, insider Desiree A. Burke 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $50.74.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.95 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 52.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

