O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $198,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.57 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $73.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.13.
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
