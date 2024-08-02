O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXTO. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in Almacenes Éxito during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 24,083 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in Almacenes Éxito during the 4th quarter worth $466,000.

Almacenes Éxito Price Performance

NYSE:EXTO opened at $4.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92. Almacenes Éxito S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Almacenes Éxito Announces Dividend

Almacenes Éxito ( NYSE:EXTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.0113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

About Almacenes Éxito

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

