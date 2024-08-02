O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Essent Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $672,846.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,989,450.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,525.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $672,846.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,359 shares in the company, valued at $11,989,450.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.88.

Essent Group Stock Performance

ESNT opened at $61.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $64.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $298.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.69 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 61.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Profile

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

