O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $290,000 Investment in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,121,000. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 830,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,339,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 316,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after acquiring an additional 31,985 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,057,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,757,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $60.50.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

