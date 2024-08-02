O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,502 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Buckle by 60,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Buckle by 527.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Buckle by 321.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Buckle by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle Trading Up 0.8 %

Buckle stock opened at $43.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average of $38.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.15. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $48.15.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.50 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

Insider Transactions at Buckle

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $846,727.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,965,717 shares in the company, valued at $81,243,083.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider H. Nelson Dennis 122,752 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $846,727.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,965,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,243,083.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BKE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BKE

Buckle Profile

(Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.