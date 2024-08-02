O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,700 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 393.0% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 496,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,743,000 after acquiring an additional 395,856 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 587.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 472,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,236,000 after purchasing an additional 403,631 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 421.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 467,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,937,000 after purchasing an additional 377,802 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 394,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,413,000 after purchasing an additional 314,107 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 404.9% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 392,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,295,000 after buying an additional 314,745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYH opened at $63.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $51.27 and a twelve month high of $63.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

