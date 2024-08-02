O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 301 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,219 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Synaptics by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 64,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 99,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNA opened at $81.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.42 and its 200-day moving average is $95.84. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.38 and a 1-year high of $121.37.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.17 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYNA shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.67.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

