O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Darin Harper acquired 13,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $521,125.64. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,490.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average is $52.10.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.44). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.50% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLAY shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $86.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

