O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,936,000. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 36,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 149,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 25,782 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $62.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.58.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.