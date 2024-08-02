O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,483 Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Itron by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Itron by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itron Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $108.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.74. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $113.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.49 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Itron’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ITRI. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Itron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Itron from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $54,543.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,852.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $95,043.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,163 shares in the company, valued at $22,444,965.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $54,543.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,930,852.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,775 shares of company stock worth $192,613. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Stories

