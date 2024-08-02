O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,138 Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

KMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Kennametal from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $24.53. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $29.09.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey acquired 5,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.28 per share, with a total value of $121,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,275.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

