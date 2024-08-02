O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WABC shares. Maxim Group cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $52.16 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $41.89 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.45.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 47.12%. The company had revenue of $79.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

