O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 144.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $49,734,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,889,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,060,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,378,000 after buying an additional 1,020,815 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,366,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 378.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 612,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 484,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,285.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,285.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,521.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,451 shares of company stock worth $378,452. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $7.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $884.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on VLY

Valley National Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.