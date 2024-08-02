O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,758 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,346,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,806,000 after purchasing an additional 156,120 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,292,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,193,000 after purchasing an additional 136,104 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,969,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,071,000 after buying an additional 48,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at $49,533,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,456,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,593,000 after purchasing an additional 160,060 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNB opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.99. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.64.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

