O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 221.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,782 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,288 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,024,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,988,000 after purchasing an additional 124,853 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 982,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 105,145 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 363,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 27,475 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 550,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

EGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on VAALCO Energy from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

EGY opened at $6.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $7.51.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.23 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

