O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 4,559.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,292,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,501 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,961.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 923,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,349,000 after buying an additional 893,723 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,035.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 972,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after buying an additional 887,101 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,798,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,536,000 after buying an additional 316,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,118,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $43.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.21.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

