O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlanticus were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 5.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atlanticus by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Atlanticus by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlanticus news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $31,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,462.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 51.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATLC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Atlanticus in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Atlanticus in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Atlanticus Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of ATLC stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $39.53.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $290.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.78 million. On average, analysts predict that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

