O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes $206,000 Position in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of AstroNova at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AstroNova by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Get AstroNova alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AstroNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

AstroNova Price Performance

NASDAQ ALOT opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $114.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AstroNova, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $18.83.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.96 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 3.45%.

About AstroNova

(Free Report)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.