O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,440,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,170,000 after purchasing an additional 395,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,339,000 after buying an additional 824,636 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,725,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,510,000 after buying an additional 876,413 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,196,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $77,957,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 5.2 %

WAL opened at $76.31 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $82.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.73 and its 200 day moving average is $62.54.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.27.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $160,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

