O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6,436.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,718,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,163,000 after buying an additional 2,677,381 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7,722.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,887,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,444 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,020,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1,989.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,186,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,790 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 81,800.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 573,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 572,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

