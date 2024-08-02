O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.
Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE FRT opened at $112.80 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.59 and a twelve month high of $114.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.
Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.
