O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,367 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ori Gutwerg sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $199,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,174,209. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Ori Gutwerg sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $199,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,174,209. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 16,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $1,101,820.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,953,080.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,202 shares of company stock valued at $9,387,374. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

View Our Latest Report on ANIP

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $63.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $70.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 0.75.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $137.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.