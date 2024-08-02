O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,743 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DY. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $6,623,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of DY stock opened at $183.64 on Thursday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.42 and a 12 month high of $188.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.21.

Insider Activity

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $149,354.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,367.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.29.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Articles

