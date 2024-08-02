O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 461.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 520.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, insider Justin L. Brown sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $200,812.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,995. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SWX opened at $73.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $78.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.79.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

