O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,667 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,028,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,127,456,000 after buying an additional 166,594 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,931,323 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $358,183,000 after buying an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $157,305,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,178 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $70,809,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 220,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $20,099,000 after buying an additional 114,600 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $82.82 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $80.02 and a 1 year high of $110.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.18 and a 200-day moving average of $95.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.82.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.53.

About Wynn Resorts

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

