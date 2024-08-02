O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 93.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76,336 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,911,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $689,306,000 after purchasing an additional 200,871 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,711,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,967,000 after acquiring an additional 288,400 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,180,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,714,000 after acquiring an additional 850,704 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,319,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,324,000 after acquiring an additional 452,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $99,511,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

Cameco stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.15 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average of $47.71.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

