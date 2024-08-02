O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EC. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the first quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 208,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 88,710 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 10.6% during the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 104,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 66.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 74,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 29,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 18.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on EC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ecopetrol from $10.30 to $11.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.27.

Ecopetrol stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

