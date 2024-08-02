O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 538,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 168,114 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Lantheus by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Lantheus by 42.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 47,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Lantheus by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 562,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,344,000 after buying an additional 49,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 12,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $1,028,037.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,408,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 12,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $1,028,037.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,408,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $1,454,957.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,799 shares of company stock worth $3,769,262. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Price Performance

LNTH opened at $98.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.51. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $126.89.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.07). Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lantheus

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.