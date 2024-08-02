O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth $921,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $14,460,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 26,714 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $26,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $3,424,768.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,566,805.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,872 shares of company stock worth $3,601,300 over the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $112.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.59. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $115.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

