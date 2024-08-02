Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Sets New 1-Year High at $524.80

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 524.80 ($6.75) and last traded at GBX 524.80 ($6.75), with a volume of 105739 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 518 ($6.66).

Oakley Capital Investments Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 502.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 481.04. The company has a quick ratio of 82.79, a current ratio of 24.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of £926.21 million, a P/E ratio of 414.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Oakley Capital Investments alerts:

Insider Activity at Oakley Capital Investments

In other news, insider Caroline Foulger acquired 20,000 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 516 ($6.64) per share, with a total value of £103,200 ($132,750.19). In other news, insider Caroline Foulger acquired 20,000 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 516 ($6.64) per share, with a total value of £103,200 ($132,750.19). Also, insider David Till acquired 7,600 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.33) per share, with a total value of £37,392 ($48,098.79). 20.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oakley Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oakley Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.