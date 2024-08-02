Occidental Petroleum Corp WT (NYSE:OXY.W) Shares Down 4.4%

Occidental Petroleum Corp WT (NYSE:OXY.W – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 36.85 and last traded at 37.25. Approximately 171,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 102,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at 38.95.
Occidental Petroleum Corp WT Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 39.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of 39.52.
Occidental Petroleum Corp WT Company Profile
Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.
