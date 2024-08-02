Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 39.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 41.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,235,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,029 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 55.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,194 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 47.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter worth approximately $423,000. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OCUL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

OCUL opened at $8.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.43 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 192.61% and a negative return on equity of 76.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

