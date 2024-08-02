Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.
Olaplex Stock Down 8.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Olaplex has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $3.66.
Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Olaplex had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olaplex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.
