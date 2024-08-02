Olympus (OTCMKTS:OLYMY) Trading Down 2.9%

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OLYMY – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.57 and last traded at $16.71. Approximately 20,284 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 46,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.
Olympus Stock Down 2.9 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24.
Olympus Company Profile
Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopy systems, surgical microscopes, endoscope reprocessors, and maintenance services.
