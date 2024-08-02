Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Holdings Raised by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.11% of Omnicell worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMCL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Omnicell by 36.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Omnicell by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Omnicell in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMCL opened at $38.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.06. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $246.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

