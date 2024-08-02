Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.47

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.47 and traded as high as C$1.48. Oncolytics Biotech shares last traded at C$1.48, with a volume of 10,209 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 8.86. The company has a market cap of C$111.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.47.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oncolytics Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.