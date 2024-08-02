Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.47

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.47 and traded as high as C$1.48. Oncolytics Biotech shares last traded at C$1.48, with a volume of 10,209 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.
Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance
Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Oncolytics Biotech
Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.
