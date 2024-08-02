Onconetix (NASDAQ:ONCO) Stock Price Down 4%

Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 791,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 7,090,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
Onconetix Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.16.
Onconetix (NASDAQ:ONCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Onconetix
Onconetix, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of solutions for men's health and oncology. It offers Entadfi, an FDA-approved, once daily pill that combines finasteride and tadalafil for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Proclarix, an in vitro protein-based blood diagnostic test for prostate cancer.
