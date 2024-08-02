Onconetix (NASDAQ:ONCO) Stock Price Down 4%

Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCOGet Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 791,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 7,090,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.16.

Onconetix (NASDAQ:ONCOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Onconetix stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCOFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 306,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 1.37% of Onconetix at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Onconetix, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of solutions for men's health and oncology. It offers Entadfi, an FDA-approved, once daily pill that combines finasteride and tadalafil for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Proclarix, an in vitro protein-based blood diagnostic test for prostate cancer.

