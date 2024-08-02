One Media iP Group (LON:OMIP) Trading 4.2% Higher

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.75 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.75 ($0.05). Approximately 250,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 175,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

One Media iP Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.34 million, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.26.

About One Media iP Group

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

