ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for ONEOK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ONEOK’s current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.43 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.74 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $82.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.93. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.20. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

