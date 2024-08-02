ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $83.33 on Thursday. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $86.20. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

