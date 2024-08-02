Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Upgraded by Baird R W to “Strong-Buy”

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Onestream in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.
Onestream Price Performance
Insider Activity
In related news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $3,779,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $3,779,462.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,775,146 shares of company stock worth $52,311,502.
About Onestream
Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.
