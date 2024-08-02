OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.19. OneWater Marine has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $37.75.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($1.01). OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $542.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneWater Marine

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 319.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneWater Marine

(Get Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.