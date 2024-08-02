Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $100.00

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.63.

Onsemi stock opened at $78.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.19. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi in the second quarter worth about $2,327,000. Evexia Wealth LLC raised its position in Onsemi by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Onsemi by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,765,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,608,000 after purchasing an additional 201,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

