Opko Health, Inc. Sells 50,000 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $1,693,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,073,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,065,425.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opko Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 26th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 60,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $2,031,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 24th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $2,529,000.00.
  • On Monday, July 22nd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $1,630,500.00.
  • On Friday, July 19th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $807,250.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 17th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $823,250.00.
  • On Friday, July 5th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $1,019,972.32.
  • On Wednesday, July 3rd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $397,534.86.
  • On Monday, July 1st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $1,331,500.00.

GeneDx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WGS opened at $32.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $35.65.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GeneDx in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GeneDx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeneDx

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGS. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in GeneDx by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx during the first quarter worth $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the second quarter valued at $991,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

