Opko Health, Inc. Sells 50,000 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $1,693,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,073,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,065,425.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opko Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 26th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 60,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $2,031,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $2,529,000.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $1,630,500.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $807,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $823,250.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $1,019,972.32.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $397,534.86.

On Monday, July 1st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $1,331,500.00.

GeneDx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WGS opened at $32.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $35.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GeneDx in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GeneDx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeneDx

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGS. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in GeneDx by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx during the first quarter worth $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the second quarter valued at $991,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

