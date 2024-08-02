Oppenheimer Lowers Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target to $50.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 86.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ARVN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.98. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.08.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arvinas will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 393.4% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arvinas in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

