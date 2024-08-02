Orden John L. Van Sells 2,000 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Stock

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) CFO Orden John L. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $61,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,128.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Village Super Market Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $31.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Village Super Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $468.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.27.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $546.40 million during the quarter.

Village Super Market Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Village Super Market

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Super Market in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Village Super Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Village Super Market by 253.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Super Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

