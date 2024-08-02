Orden John L. Van Sells 2,000 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Stock

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) CFO Orden John L. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $61,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,128.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Village Super Market Stock Up 3.9 %
NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $31.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Village Super Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $468.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.27.
Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $546.40 million during the quarter.
Village Super Market Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Village Super Market
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Super Market in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Village Super Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Village Super Market by 253.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Super Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.
About Village Super Market
Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Village Super Market
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.