O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director Gregory D. Johnson Sells 15,364 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,133.40 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11. The company has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,032.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,051.39.
O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,130.67.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on O’Reilly Automotive
O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.
