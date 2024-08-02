O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director Gregory D. Johnson Sells 15,364 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,133.40 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11. The company has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,032.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,051.39.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $671,384,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,025,000 after acquiring an additional 652,924 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,780,000 after acquiring an additional 397,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,259,000 after acquiring an additional 376,167 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,784,000 after purchasing an additional 183,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,130.67.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

